LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a long and rocky road, the North Little Rock Fire Department has opened their new facility Monday.

This comes after the March 31 tornado blasted through the new construction, causing an additional seven month delay due to repairs.

Assistant fire chief Rick Albers said that Station 8 was initially scheduled to open in April, and though the devastation was not anticipated, the building proved its resilience, and they are happy with the results.

The new station is located at 501 W. Military Drive in North Little Rock and equipped with four bedrooms, a living area, full kitchen and a new memorial for fallen firemen.