North Little Rock, surrounding communities prepare for ice storm

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The City of Little Rock has already announced road closures due to inclement weather.
Those roads include:
• Avalon Drive at MacArthur Drive
• Valley View (top and bottom of hill)
• Scenic Drive at J.D. Ashley (top of hill)
• Scenic Drive (bottom of hill at Pershing Blvd.)
• Allwood at Locust Street
• Velvet Ride (top of hill near McCain Blvd.)
• Velvet Ridge (bottom of hill)
• Kierre Drive at Hasbrook Court
• Kierre Drive at JFK Blvd.
• Snake Hill (top and bottom of hill)
• Batesville Pike
As of Tuesday all locations have barricades in place.
More road closures will be announced on this page as the information becomes available.