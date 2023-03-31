KARK 4 News & FOX 16 News will have special live coverage Saturday morning with the latest updates on the tornado damage in the Little Rock metro and many other areas of Arkansas. Tune in live starting at 7 a.m. on-air or online at KARK.com & FOX16.com.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County officials have confirmed a death in the county due to Friday’s storms.

The county coroner’s office has confirmed a death in North Little Rock in a 7:30 p.m. email.

The county has declared a state of emergency. Officials with the county’s Office of Emergency Management and Road and Bridge departments said the county has suffered “extensive damage,” including downed trees, power lines and structural damage.

County crews are working to clear trees and road blockages in Jacksonville, North Little Rock and Sherwood.

The Pulaski County cities of Jacksonville, North Little Rock and Little Rock have requested assistance from the National Guard.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee announced the activation of the National Guard Friday afternoon.

Officials continue to ask people to avoid driving in storm-damage areas.