LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It has been almost one month since the March 31 tornado ripped through Central Arkansas.

In Little Rock, those that live off Shackelford continue to see walls fall, but there is a lot of progress being made.

Shattered remnants of the homes once filled with children, and tarps covering up the damage of what once was the home of George Jucha’s family.

“It’s pretty heartbreaking to see this but we feel lucky because down over the valley they got hit worse than we did,” homeowner, George Jucha said.

Down over the valley is where the Hood family lives, and although their home is a total loss, this wall still standing says it all.

“There is some level of solidarity that’s built up around just simply expressing that we are coming back and we are excited about that we are coming back, we are excited to rebuild,” homeowner, Jeff Hood said.

Over the course of almost a month since the tornado ripped their homes apart, “it’s been just a blur, a loss of just time, like a sense of no time,” Emily Hood said.

“It’s tough, it’s crazy its surreal, and you just don’t think this is going to happen,” Hood said.

They continue to take steps towards normalcy, embracing every memory of a neighborhood they say is being built back stronger.

“In picking up the pieces, we have all found ourselves picking up the pieces together and that has definitely created a sense in which we aren’t saying goodbye but perhaps even saying hello again,” Jeff Hood said.

Back up the valley, the wind blows over the open roof, but George awaits and hopes for life before March 31 to come back around.

“May 10th we are supposed to start construction and hopefully it will all be done within that week,” Jucha stated.