LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Some Little Rock businesses are finally picking up the pieces from the March 31 tornado.

FOX 16 News first spoke to Mark Barazandeh just days after the tornado ripped through his store, Hadidi Oriental Rugs.

A few months after the store faced all of the storm damage, Barazandeh said it is well on its way to being fully back up and running.

He said it could not have been possible without the support of his customers, neighbors, and the community.

“Immediately after the tornado hit, I mean the whole neighborhood, the community came together, it was unbelievable,” Barazandeh said.

He added that the state of his store currently is the result of a lot of hard work, early mornings, and help from their insurance company.

Barazandeh said he would like to extend a warm ‘thank you’ to all who have chipped in to help over the last few months.

He also said the store plans on having a grand opening soon, once everything is complete and they are able to hang up all of their rugs again. Until then, customers are still welcome to come in and shop.