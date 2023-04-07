LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock business is hoping to share a message of hope to the community just one week after the March 31tornado came through.

If you followed tornado damage on social media on Friday, you likely saw Pulaski County Title. The business is located right off Cantrell Road in Little Rock.

It was one of the many in that area that was hit by the tornado.

Nearly every employee’s car in the parking lot was totaled that day, the building’s windows were shattered, and parts of its roof caved in from the storm.

Matt Martin took a video inside Pulaski County Title right before the tornado came through, showing it approaching. He explained those terrifying moments shortly after that day, saying the tornado was “massive and quick.”

Employees have had to relocate to another building to work out of this week until this one is recovered, which could take several months.

But the light at the end of the tunnel, seems a bit easier to see on this Good Friday.

“It just popped in my head,” owner, Billy Roehrenbeck said. “I said, ‘I should really cover up the title in Pulaski County Title with a heart.”

So, he did. At the start of this week, he drew a heart and sent it to their contractors, requesting they make a banner out of it to hang on the building, over the word “Title”.

That banner was put up Friday afternoon and it hangs for all to see as they drive down Cantrell Road.

“This is way more than one company, or one individual,” Roehrenbeck said.

He added that it is about more than a title, quite literally. It is about the heart behind what Little Rock has gone through the last week, and how we are recovering.

Just one week ago, a building appearing broken on the outside created even stronger people on the inside.

Despite the inconveniences of dealing with damage and the scary experience Friday, Roehrenbeck said there is an overarching theme for Pulaski County Title… “Man, are we lucky,” he said.