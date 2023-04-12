LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Red Cross is working to help those whose lives were uprooted by a tornado outbreak in Arkansas nearly two weeks ago.

In a tweet, the American Red Cross of Arkansas announced locations of Recovery Centers for individuals impacted by recent tornadoes in Arkansas.

Officials with the Red Cross said that these assistance centers will provide immediate help for individuals whose homes were destroyed or sustained major damage.

Thursday, April 13 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Calvary Baptist Church – Little Rock

Bill Harmon Rec Center – Sherwood

Jacksonville Community Center – Jacksonville

Assembly of God Church – Wynne

Friday, April 14 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Calvary Baptist Church – Little Rock

Bill Harmon Rec Center – Sherwood

Assembly of God Church – Wynne 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Jacksonville Community Center – Jacksonville

Saturday, April 15 Assembly of God Church – Wynne

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ office also opened HelpArkansas.com which lists federal, statewide, regional and local supporting organizations and agencies. It also lists volunteer and charity opportunities in response to the March 31 tornadoes.