RISON, Ark. – Parts of a metal building were reportedly blown onto a pickup truck near Main Street in Rison during heavy storms Wednesday night.

No injuries have been reported.

Currently, around 1,800 customers are without power in Cleveland County, and just under 1,500 in neighboring Lincoln County

Numerous roofs were reported to be damaged in the area, with trees reported down southwest of Rison.

Outages can be seen throughout the state at PowerOutage.us.