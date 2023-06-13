WYNNE, Ark. – School leaders in Wynne, Arkansas, are sharing plans for a temporary high school just two months after the old building was impacted by a devastating tornado.

Much of the school was destroyed when an EF-3 tornado ripped through the area on March 31, requiring nearly two weeks before students were able to return to class.

Wynne School District Superintendent Kenneth Moore spoke on the efforts being made to build students a better place to learn.

“To be able to have that, what it’s going to look like, get it out to the community, let our kids see it. We are putting a lot of time and effort into this to make sure for three to four years that our kids are over there in a nice facility,” Moore said.

Moore said they are still on schedule with construction and hopes to have the temporary space ready by the end of July.