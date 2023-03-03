KIRBY, Ark. – Several homes were damaged in Pike County due to a strong storm that passed through Thursday night, according to an emergency management official.

There was a severe thunderstorm warning in Pike County at the time the damage occurred. The storm passed through the Kirby community at 10:50 p.m.

#NEWS: Intense storm damage here in Pike County (Kirby specifically). Several houses damaged, tons of debris all over the roads and this field beside a home. I’ll show you more on @FOX16News at 7. @KARK4News pic.twitter.com/mMopfzUkwu — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) March 3, 2023

Officials said that a few minor injuries reported, mostly cuts and scrapes.

A spokesperson for the Pike County Office of Emergency Management said crews are checking for damage in remote areas in the storm’s path.

Chicken houses in the area were also damaged, according to initial reports.