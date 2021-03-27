Severe storms leave damage and power outages across south and northeastern parts of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As severe weather moves through Arkansas on Saturday night, outages and damage are being reported across the south and northeastern portions of the state.

Some major damage has already been reported on social media by those most closely affected by the storms.

A downed tree near #Tamo blocks Tamo River Rd. We’ve seen many other downed limbs and branches on the side of this drive, as well as possible energy crews working alongside the roadway. #arwx #ARnews pic.twitter.com/iRQ5o0M1gz — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) March 28, 2021

Some serious damage south of DeWitt. Police say everyone is ok as far as they can tell right now. #arwx pic.twitter.com/8KU5ksK72W — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 28, 2021 Tweet courtesy of Brian Emfinger

Outage maps by Entergy Arkansas and other outage maps are showing a growing outage issue with tornado warnings, strong rain, high winds, and hail move through those areas.

Current outage reports showing just over 12,500 outages through the state from Texarkana curving up toward the Independence and Cross County areas.

Further down the road, you can see the extensive damage on this property. Sheet metal hanging off power lines and trees knocked down. #arwx #ARnews pic.twitter.com/SNyY5rSnn2 — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) March 28, 2021

The heaviest amount of outages are in Jefferson, Dallas, Clark, Ouachita, Miller, Columbia, and Independence Counties.

This is a developing story.