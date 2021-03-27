Severe storms leave damage and power outages across south and northeastern parts of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As severe weather moves through Arkansas on Saturday night, outages and damage are being reported across the south and northeastern portions of the state.
Some major damage has already been reported on social media by those most closely affected by the storms.
Outage maps by Entergy Arkansas and other outage maps are showing a growing outage issue with tornado warnings, strong rain, high winds, and hail move through those areas.
Current outage reports showing just over 12,500 outages through the state from Texarkana curving up toward the Independence and Cross County areas.
The heaviest amount of outages are in Jefferson, Dallas, Clark, Ouachita, Miller, Columbia, and Independence Counties.
This is a developing story.