Severe thunderstorm leaves behind damage to Jefferson County homes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – An afternoon thunderstorm left behind a swath of damage to homes in Jefferson County Tuesday.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they started responding to calls of damage around 2 p.m.

The most significant damage seemed to be near a home in the 4700 block of West 13th Avenue just outside Pine Bluff, where deputies said a large metal shed had been blown down by high winds that then ripped through the home, pushing down walls and crushing vehicles in the garage.

The county Office of Emergency Management also reported many reports of powerlines and trees that were downed by the storm, as well as a number of residences in the southern part of the county that saw damages to roof shingles.

Deputies said the American Red Cross was being called in the help the family displaced by the storm.