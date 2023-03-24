LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas energy companies report thousands without power Friday evening as severe weather impacts Arkansans.

As of 5:15 p.m., PowerOutage.US reported more than 13,000 Arkansas customers in the dark.

Majority of power outages that have been reported are from Entergy, First Electric Cooperative and South Central Arkansas Electric Cooperative customers.

Monitor power outages here:

A tornado watch has been issued until 12 a.m. for the majority of the state, please check back for updates.