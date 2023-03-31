LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas energy companies report thousands without power Friday evening as severe weather impacts Arkansans.

As of 3:30 p.m., PowerOutage.US reported more than 57,000 customers in Pulaski County are in the dark.

The majority of power outages that have been reported are from Entergy and First Electric Cooperative with Garland and Columbia Counties being the most impacted.

Entergy Arkansas released a statement urging customers to prepare for extended power outages, particularly in the central and northeastern positions of the state.

Multiple tornado warnings have been in effect across the state since noon, moving toward the northeastern portion of Arkansas.

Monitor power outages here: