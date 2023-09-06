LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Severe weather ripped through parts of central Arkansas Wednesday afternoon, bringing damage and leaving thousands without power.

Damage could be seen at homes in west Little Rock, where a tree completely uprooted and crashed onto the roof of a house on Queenspark Road. Limbs were also knocked off other nearby trees, filling the streets with debris.

A powerline was toppled on Green Mountain Drive, crashing into the road. Little Rock Police Department crews were blocking the scene and reported more power lines down around the city.

More damage was seen in the areas of Napa Valley and Rainwood and well as in the Trellis Square Shopping Center.

Wind damage in West Little Rock near the intersection of Napa Valley and Rainwood. 📸: Brittany Gerke #ARwx #ARStormTeam pic.twitter.com/7jIEgboSa2 — Joel Young, CBM (@joel_off_air) September 6, 2023

Thunderstorm wind damage at the Trellis Square Shopping Center. #arwx #ARStormTeam

📸Brenna Teston pic.twitter.com/Ty0xlJ5sgI — Meteorologist Julianna Cullen (@JCullenWX) September 6, 2023

Downed trees and power lines at the intersection of Rainwood Rd. and Green Mountain Dr. in Little Rock. #ARwx pic.twitter.com/GFxlzq1Il1 — Gary Burton JR (@GaryBurton_JR) September 6, 2023

Heavy rain and hail appeared to come down near the Market Street shops just off North Rodney Parham.

Over 13,000 are without power after a thunderstorm hit West Little Rock this afternoon #ARnews #ARwx pic.twitter.com/CXWDsh4q75 — Greg Yarbrough (@GregYarbrough) September 6, 2023

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott posted an update around 4:45 p.m. noting that police and fire crews are being deployed around the city due to the power outages leading to traffic signals being out.

Microburst-powered storm

Arkansas Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose said the storm appeared to be a microburst, which are powerful downbursts from thunderstorms in tightly compacted areas that are usually less than 2.5 miles wide.

The spike in temperature seen in Little Rock helped fuel these storms. The capital city hit a high of 102 and high humidity, bringing heat and moisture to add power to the microburst.

Recovery efforts begin as evening sets in

Neighborhoods were hit by the storm quickly Wednesday, and just as fast neighbors were out to help each other clean up the damage.

Pretty powerful scene out here. Neighbors of all ages springing into action to go ahead and clear blocked roadways. They say they knew exactly what to do. @KARK4News @FOX16News #ARnews pic.twitter.com/cXFvBlG3r6 — Rylie Birdwell (@BirdwellRylie) September 6, 2023

Cleanup efforts have started here at the Prosper Pleasant Valley apartments on Green Mountain Dr. Let’s hope the trees don’t block the road for too much longer. #ARwx pic.twitter.com/HzmMUN7fRM — Gary Burton JR (@GaryBurton_JR) September 6, 2023

Power outages grow from storm

As of 6 p.m., PowerOutage.US reported that around 22,000 customers across Arkansas were in the dark. The majority of power outages that have been reported were in Pulaski County with 14,361 customers affected, followed by Drew County with 2,310 outages.

There were 1,092 outages in Jefferson County, 856 in Grant County and another 711 in Saline County. Farther south, Deshea County has 635 outages and Lincoln County had 489. To the west, there were 337 customers without service in Clark County, 298 outages in Ouachita County and 211 in Little River County.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.