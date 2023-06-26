PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – After Sunday’s severe weather many in North Little Rock and Sherwood are without power Monday.

According to a Facebook post by the city of Sherwood, cooling stations and shelters have been as crews work to restore power.

Cooling stations have been put activated for locations such as:

Jack Stevens Senior Center (2301 Thornhill Drive)

Moose Lodge (4000 E. Kiehl)

Sherwood Forest (1111 E Maryland)

Moose Lodge will accept pets, but they are required to be on a leash, with a huge backyard on the grounds. Sherwood Forest will also allow pets, with officials asking for a leash to also be brought or have the pet kenneled.

For those in need of overnight shelter, please call 501-413-9507 to get on a list.

North Little Rock officials have also opened a cooling center for residents at the North Little Rock Community Center located at 2700 Willow Street.

Officials said the cooling center will remain open throughout the evening and that vending machines are available and pets are allowed.

For any questions regarding the North Little Rock cooling center, please call 501-791-8541