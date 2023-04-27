SHERWOOD, Ark. – FEMA will permanently close its Disaster Recovery Center in Sherwood Saturday evening.

The location at the Wildwood Center and Medical Tower will close April 29 at 6 p.m., but residents will be able to visit other centers open in central Arkansas.

The centers were opened in response to the deadly tornadoes that ripped through Pulaski, Lonoke and Cross Counties March 31. The remaining locations will be open in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jacksonville and Wynne.

The centers are now open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.

As of last week, agency officials said that the agency approved more than $5.3 million to help residents recover from storm damages.

FEMA officials encourage Arkansans affected by the natural disaster to continue to apply for disaster assistance by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or calling 800-621-3362.