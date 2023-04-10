LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Hall concert venue is lending a hand to those impacted by the March 31st tornado, planning a benefit concert later this week.

Employees at The Hall said work on the event started almost immediately after the storms.

“It’s devastating to see what’s happened,” Event Sales Manager for The Hall Liz Baker said. “You see people’s homes; you see areas that have been there forever that are just gone now.”

On March 31, winds up to 165 mph blew through the Capital City, destroying everything in its path.

As days pressed on, strangers became family as the rebuilding process began.

Without chainsaws or shovels, The Hall employees said they still wanted to do something to help, utilizing their empty venue.

“I know the first thing that was on everyone’s minds that I knew, everyone that I worked with is how can we help,” Baker said.

The concert will feature Arkansas-raised artists, including Justin Moore. All proceeds for the concert will go directly to help tornado recovery efforts.

“You see what’s happening and you just want to help. You want to help in any way that you can, so if you are able to do that both in your personal life and at your work. It makes you feel lucky,” Baker said.

Tickets are available for $30 on The Hall’s website. Doors open Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.