LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As central Arkansas continues to recover from a series of devastating tornadoes, a group of Natural State musicians are taking the stage in Little Rock to raise spirits and money for recovery efforts.

The “To Little Rock, With Love” concert kicks off Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. from The Hall, with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Justin Moore leads the Arkansas acts performing Wednesday. He will be joined by artists like Collin Raye, Matt Stell and more in a show presented by KSSN 96, 105.1 The Wolf & 103.7 The Buzz.

To Little Rock with Love concert looks to raise hopes, funds for tornado victims

All of the proceeds from the show will go to the Central Arkansas Tornado Recovery Fund, which will use the funds to go to groups working on recovery efforts in Pulaski and Lonoke counties.

A live stream of the concert will be available in the video player at the top of this page starting at 7:30 p.m.