LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Those whose lives were turned upside down following the tornadoes in Little Rock will benefit from a concert at The Hall next week.

Officials with The Hall announced that they will be hosting the “To Little Rock, With Love” benefit concert Wednesday, April 12.

Arkansas-based artists Justin Moore, Collin Raye, Matt Stell, Heath Sanders, Tyler Kinch and other special guests are set to perform.

Miranda Hall, the Venue Manager of The Hall, said that this concert is an effort to help raise funds for those affected by last week’s deadly storms.

“When it’s your community in need, you do whatever you can to help,” Hall said. “A benefit concert is something we know can raise a lot of funds for a lot of people who desperately need it.”

It was confirmed that a high-end EF-3 tornado ripped through Little Rock last Friday. Many homes, apartments and buildings were destroyed in the storm. City officials also confirmed that at least one person died in the twister.

Tickets for the concert are available at LittleRockHall.com. All proceeds will benefit the Central Arkansas Tornado Recovery Fund. Donations can also be made to the fund at ARCF.org.