LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas families and individuals affected by the March tornadoes have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance.

Affected homeowners and renters in Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski Counties will have until July 3 to apply for assistance from FEMA. The assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging, home repairs and programs to assist anyone recovering from the tornado.

July 3 is also the final deadline to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loan.

FEMA began aiding after a series of devastating tornadoes ripped through central Arkansas March 31, leaving homes and businesses destroyed.

There are currently four Disaster Recovery Centers in Arkansas to assist with applying for aid. To locate a center, visit FEMA.gov/DRC.

FEMA officials encourage Arkansans affected by the natural disaster to continue to apply for disaster assistance by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or calling 800-621-3362.