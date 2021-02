LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police have blocked off the 100 block of West 4th Street in downtown Little Rock after a water main burst.

We have blocked the road off for a water main that ruptured at 100 W. 4th street. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/XUhrPP1PhJ — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) February 16, 2021

This comes during a week where sub-freezing temperatures and snow have blanketed Arkansas.

Crews are already working to make repairs.

