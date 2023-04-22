LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tornado assistance continued Saturday in west Little Rock as Immanuel Baptist Church volunteers and others gathered for City Serve Day.

The Immanuel Baptist Church City Center has transitioned from the initial relief phase to the recovery phase.

Saturday’s previously scheduled City Service Day was expanded to include tornado recovery assistance.

Organizers say they are in it for the long haul, and the work has been rewarding.

“They’ve been so appreciative, of not things that we’ve done but things that we have done. Not just we, as in, Immanuel and the City Center, but we as in the city of Little Rock, gathered together to love on those that have been impacted in a tragic.” City Service Day volunteer and mission Pastor Matt Hubbard said. “So, it has been really cool to see how the Lord has blessed them and I pray that he’ll continue to do that.”

Students from the University of Central Arkansas were among those that gathered for recovery efforts.