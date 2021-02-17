Winter storm closes Clinton National Airport

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Travelers looking to fly out of Little Rock will be grounded for at least a day.

Wednesday evening officials at the Clinton National Airport announce the airport would be closed to all inbound and outbound flights until at least 4 a.m. Thursday.

The airport officials are citing the deteriorating weather conditions rocking the state and leaving historic levels of snow and ice.

A spokesperson for the airport noted that the terminal will remain open despite the delays in order to have a place for displaced passengers.

This is the latest travel issue brought on by the winter blitz hitting Arkansas. Earlier in the day a massive multi-vehicle crash brought Interstate 40 to a total stop near Lonoke for hours, and other roadways across the Natural State are snow and ice covered.

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest on this winter storm. Download the Arkansas Storm Team app to track the storm wherever you are in the Natural State.