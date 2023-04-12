WYNNE, Ark. – School is back in session for some students in Wynne nearly two weeks after a deadly tornado ripped through the community.

Students in kindergarten through 8th grade were welcomed back to school Wednesday morning following the March 31 tornado. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders also stopped by the campus to greet students.

The twister ripped off the roof, blew out windows and left classes filled with debris at Wynne High School. After the twister tore destroyed Wynne High School, the community helped to clear the building and salvage what was left.

School officials have not released a date on when high school students will return to classes, but it is expected to be this week.