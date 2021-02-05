2020 Fearless Friday Award Winners

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The second annual Fearless Friday Awards have been announced. Nick Walters and Troy Lynch surprise the 2020 award winners with trophies at their school’s fieldhouse during the week before the show.

Best Run

Pulaski Academy RB Joe Himon — Best Run

Pulaski Academy running back Joe Himon wins the 2020 Fearless Friday award for Best Run. On September 25th against Watson Chapel, Himon stopped on a dime to evade a tackler, reversed field, and went the distance for a touchdown.

Best Catch

Catholic WR Hank Hatfield — Best Catch

On November 6, 2020 against Central High School, Hank made a one-handed touchdown catch over a defender that people didn’t believe the eyes at first.

Best Interception

Bryant DB Kyle Knox — Best Interception

On November 11, 2020 against Conway high school, Kyle picked off Conway at the goal-line and ran it 100 yards back for a touchdown.

Best Fumble Return

Sylvan Hills LB Matthew Spencer — Best Fumble Return

Sylvan Hills linebacker Matthew Spencer wins the 2020 Fearless Friday award for Best Fumble Return. On August 28th against Maumelle, Spencer picked up a loose ball off the line of scrimmage, broke a tackle, and took daylight for a 50-yard scoop-and-score.

Best Special Teams Play

Conway KR Bryce Bohanon — Best Special Teams Play

Conway wide receiver and kick returner Bryce Bohanon wins the 2020 Fearless Friday award for Best Special Teams Play. On August 28th against Fayetteville, Bohanon took a kick return back to the house — breaking numerous tackles in the process — on the first play of the second half.

Best Stiff Arm

North Little Rock RB Fredrick O’Donald – Best Stiff Arm

Best Fumble Recovery

Harding Academy OL Elijah Swindle — Best Fumble Recovery

Harding Academy center Elijah Swindle wins the 2020 Fearless Friday award for Best Fumble Recovery. On December 11th against Glen Rose, Swindle made an offensive lineman’s lifelong dream come true.

Play of the Year

Searcy RB Dede Johnson — Play of the Year

On October 23, 2020 against Jonesboro high school, Dede took a play that should have been for a loss and broke at least four tackles, including a facemask that spun him all the way around, for a 60+ yard touchdown run.

Mitch Petrus Award

Fore more videos and updates on Arkansas high school football, tune into FOX!6 and visit FearlessFriday.com.

