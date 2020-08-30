2020 Salt Bowl Recap: Bryant blows out Benton 48-7

The game Saline County has waited all year for

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Salt Bowl: Byant Hornets vs Benton Panthers. The battle for bragging rights in Saline County. You couldn’t ask for a better way to start the season.

Benton hadn’t beaten Bryant since 2005. That streak would continue Saturday night as the Hornets went up 42-0 by half and wouldn’t look back. Bryant wins 48-7, led by Razorbacks baseball pitcher commit Austin Ledbetter and dynamic duo of running backs Tanner Anderson and Jamarien Bracey.

Nick Walters was at War Memorial to recap one of the state’s best rivalry games.