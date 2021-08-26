2021 Salt Bowl Preview: Bryant, Benton continue storied rivalry on Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas’ biggest rivalry game is almost here! Three-time defending 7A state champion Bryant faces crosstown foe Benton at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

After the game was held to limited attendance of 12,000 in 2020, Saline County is yet again set to pack the house. In 2018, a record attendance was marked at 38,215. Bryant has won every year since 2014, when the teams tied. The last time Benton came out on top was in 2005.

Storylines for the 2021 Salt Bowl include the debut of a new-look Bryant team as the team as many first-year starters look to extend a dynasty. Benton takes the field again after being forced to forfeit in 6A playoffs last year due to COVID protocols. Benton enters as the home team for this neutral-site game this season.

Hear from the Hornets and the Panthers in this week’s pregame press conference as Nick Walters previews the Salt Bowl.