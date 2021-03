LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2021 high school basketball state championships are in the books.

Nick Walters breaks down every title game, from highlights to recruits to stories. Also, North Little Rock head coach Johnny Rice is in-studio to talk about his team’s dramatic win over rival Central.

Boys state champions from 6A down to 1A are North Little Rock, Jonesboro, Mills, Harding Academy, Lee, and Viola. Girls champs are Northside, Jonesboro, Harrison, Mayflower, Melbourne, and Rural Special.