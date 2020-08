LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The sixth-rated 2022 prospect in the state of Arkansas is staying home.

Dax Courtney, 6’6″ 3-star tight end out of DeWitt, announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Saturday. Nick Walters visits with the rising junior to hear the support behind his decision, why the Hogs, and how Sam Pittman played a role in his “long-term decision.”

Learn more about Dax in Nick Walters’ July story here.