MALVERN, Ark. – Malvern quarterback Cedric Simmons won Fearless Friday’s first-ever Best Pass recognition in our 2022 award show. Simmons connected with Dyelon Caradine for a 99-yard touchdown bomb in a 48-28 win vs Lakeside in Week 2 on September 9th. The pass ties a record that can never be broken.

While the senior Leopards star was not able to attend the in-studio Fearless Friday Award Show due to playing in a basketball game across the state, he still gets his well-deserved hardware.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visited Bill Hunt Fieldhouse on Wednesday to hand off the trophy and hear Simmons’ thoughts on not just that memorable score but leading Malvern to their first football state title since 1993.

Coming off a 64-39 4A state final win over Harding Academy in which he finished with 224 passing yards, 158 rushing yards and five touchdown to make history for his hometown, Simmons has signed on to quarterback for Arkansas Tech.