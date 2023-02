LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — See Catholic quarterback Sam Sanders and wide receiver Thomas Duch win Play of the Year in the 2022 Fearless Friday Award Show. Sanders and Duch capped off a game-winning, season-saving drive by connecting on a 20-yard go-ahead touchdown as time expired.

The clutch score lifted the Rockets to a 26-23 win vs Little Rock Christian in 6A quarterfinals on November 18th. The play highlighted what was a magical, historic season for Catholic.