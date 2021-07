LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eric Musselman hopes to have some tricks up his sleeves and land a pair of the state’s most talented rising seniors. Magnolia guard Derrian Ford and North Little Rock center Kel’el Ware are four-star prospects who are one month removed from taking their official visit together.

Nick Walters combines his recent stories and highlights from Real Deal in the Rock as the two potential Hogs discuss their takeaways.