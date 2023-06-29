LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas was well represented at a week-long June basketball event in Europe featuring elite prospects on the Adidas 3SSB camp circuit.

In Treviso, Italy, a pair of in-state Razorbacks targets in 2025 Benton forward Terrion Burgess and 2024 Central forward Annor Boateng made their names known to college coaches and pro scouts.

“We were roommates and we talked about it every day,” said Burgess, the 6-foot-9 big man rated by 247Sports as the 17th top recruit of his class. “It was just fun to be there. We got that connection, we’re on the same AAU team.”

Playing against all-world preps competition one or two grades higher than his own, Burgess impressed. Posting 17 points and 7 boards in one game, the rangy baller displayed his athleticism in flashy dunks and his range by knocking down jumpers.

“I think I could have done better but I helped myself,” Burgess said. “It made me better. It was more physical with guys in [class of] ’24 and ’23. It’s more competitive. It was just a fun experience.”

Building off of a breakout debut season with Benton after transferring from Marion, Boateng proved in Europe that he boasts massive potential with his rare-found length and versatility. Panthers head coach Dexter Hendrix has seen flashes of greatness and plenty of room to grow.

“Terrion is a guy with great size who can handle the ball like a guard,” Hendrix said. “A great kid, hard worker, the sky’s the limit for him. He’s really improved and I think he’ll be dominant for us this next season.”

On the fringe between a 4 and 5-star prospect, Burgess has already reeled in offers from Power 5 schools all around the country. He says that he’s stayed in contact with Eric Musselman and his home-state Hogs since June 15th.

With plenty of time between summer 2023 and when he imagines that he’ll commit, the rising 2025 prospect is staying focused on improving and winning.

“I don’t really have to worry about it right now since I’m a sophomore going into my junior year,” Burgess said. “Just taking my time.”

Hear from Annor Boateng on his time in Europe alongside Burgess in our previous story here.