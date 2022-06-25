LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In-state priority 2023 target Leydon Blocker committed to Arkansas on Saturday, choosing the Razorbacks over a long list of Power Five programs. After announcing the Little Rock native’s commitment ceremony, he tells Nick Walters why he became the Hogs’ first pledge of their 2023 class.

“It feels like I’m doing something good for all the people who support me out here in Little Rock,” Blocker said. “Everybody loves Arkansas here and to be able to come back out here and commit to them at my old school, it feels good.”

Blocker, a 6’2″ point guard at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan. is currently ranked No. 28 nationally by ESPN and No. 29 29 by 247Sports. The four-star prospect made his commitment public at at his former high school, Little Rock Christian Academy, where he played from 6th grade through his sophomore season. Blocker has drawn parallels to recent Razorbacks star JD Notae in the eyes of Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman.

“He tells me that I have very good speed and ability to facilitate,” Blocker said. “He doesn’t compare me to JD but he feels like my game is almost similar to JD Notae’s. When I come on campus I could play that type of role.”

Blocker’s decision gives Arkansas at least one top 100-rated player in each of the last four recruiting cycles, and 12 total in the same span — Moses Moody, Jaylin Williams, Davonte “Devo” Davis, and Khalen “KK” Robinson in 2020; Chance Moore in 2021; and Nick Smith, Jr., Jordan Walsh, Anthony Black, Derrian Ford, Barry Dunning, Jr., and Joseph Pinion in 2022.