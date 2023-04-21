PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks reeled in a major in-state commitment on Friday as 4-star Pine Bluff wide receiver pledges to his home-state Hogs. Rated as the 5th-best prospect among a strong 2024 class in Arkansas, Crutchfield caught up with our Nick Walters to reveal his decision.

“I just want to stay home and show love to the state,” the dual-sport star said in the Zebras’ indoor football facility. “Never forget where you come from, first and foremost. I just feel like that’s the place I need to be. They believe in me the most.”

A month after leading Pine Bluff’s basketball team to their first state title since 2015, Crutchfield chooses Arkansas over a long list of schools including LSU. The 6’2″, 175 lb. wideout says that Pittman, receivers coach Kenny Guiton, and other staff made all the difference bringing him to the Hill.

“Ever since they got their eyes on me they never let up,” Crutchfield said. “Week after week I was getting phone calls, text messages, cards and all that from staff. And that’s just love to me.”

The sure-handed Pine Bluff Zebra lit the Arkansas high school football scene on fire last fall, scoring 11 touchdowns over nine games and quickly becoming one of the most dangerous weapons in the state. With no shortage of athleticism, Crutchfield is determined to help the Razorbacks win as much and as soon as possible.

“Whatever they want me to bring I’m willing to work and get it done,” the future Hog said. “I feel like I can go be the best receiver in the SEC in a ca. couple years but all you got to do is keep working and your dream will come true.”

Crutchfield’s commitment was coupled with that of 4-star Little Rock Mills defensive end and Pine Bluff native Charlie Collins in what the two friends call a “package deal.”

“We had to lock in together,” Crutchfield said. “We’re both from Pine Bluff, Arkansas and we wanted to stay home… It’s a good thing we’re rocking out together.”

See our full story on Crutchfield’s commitment to hear more about his and Collins’ decision to join their home-state Hogs.