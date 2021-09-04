A-State Red Wolves defeat UCA Bears with dominant second half

JONESBORO, Ark. — The Arkansas State University Red Wolves came back from a rough first half to defeat the University of Central Arkansas Bears 40-21.

UCA scored a touchdown and a field goal in the first quarter that would see them ahead of the Red Wolves through the first half of the game. The Red Wolves were down by one at half time. In the third quarter, the Red Wolves would come back with two touch downs pulling ahead of UCA 20-14 going into the fourth quarter.

A-State would solidify their win by scoring 20 to the Bears’ seven in the last quarter, ending the game with a 40-21 win.