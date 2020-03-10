After Defying All Odds the Tigers are Ready for State

On Saturday, the Central Tigers play in the biggest game of the season, the 6A state championship.

It’s been 21 years since the Tigers have won a state title, but second year head coach Brian Ross is ready for the challenge coming from championship experience. Ross won three state titles as the head coach of Baptist Prep. He knows what to expect, also because they play Conway. A team they’ve beaten twice this season.

After an incredible tournament run with multiple upsets, comebacks, and hard-fought victories the Tigers are focused and aren’t letting the hype get to them.

The championship game is set for Saturday March 14 at the Hot Springs Convention Center at 7:45 p.m.