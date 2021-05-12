After two years, Little Rock Rangers return to play at War Memorial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Rangers are back! After not playing for nearly two years due to the pandemic, the amateur soccer club returns to the pitch as they host games at War Memorial Stadium. Their home opener and debut in USL League Two was on Wednesday night against Houston FC.

Nick Walters visits with the team’s founder and its head coach to hear about what it meant to return to play. The Rangers lost their home opener vs Houston FC 2-1. Their next home game is Friday May 28th at 7PM vs Mississippi Brilla FC.

“It means everything for the team and for the club,” founder Jonathan Wardlaw said. “We’re doing it for the fans. It’s exciting to see the food trucks again, see the smoke again, hear the drums. It’s a surreal experience, it’s been two years.”