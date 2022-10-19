CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are considering trading 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey if they get something significant in return, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no trade is imminent.

It’s unclear how many other NFL teams have inquired about McCaffrey, who has been productive this season after missing 23 games over the previous two seasons with various injuries.

The Panthers are 1-5 this season and have struggled to find stability at the quarterback position.

Earlier this week the Panthers traded Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals for two late-round draft picks after he was involved in a sideline argument with an assistant coach and sent to the locker room.

The Panthers are not expected to have a fire sale, despite having lost 12 of their past 13 games.

McCaffrey is one of the few bright spots on the league’s 32nd-ranked offense.

He has 670 yards from scrimmage, which ranks fourth in the NFL behind only Saquon Barkley, Tyreek Hill and Nick Chubb. McCaffrey and Chubb are the only players in the league with five games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage.

McCaffrey said Wednesday that he’s trying to stay focused on Sunday’s game even as trade rumors swirl around the 2017 first-round draft pick.

“That’s out of my control,” McCaffrey said. “I’m trying to control everything I can control. Right now I’m a Carolina Panther and giving it all to this place.”

When asked if he would like to be kept in the loop regarding trade talks, McCaffrey responded, “if they keep me in the loop, great. If not, it doesn’t matter. To me I am focused on playing against the Bucs this weekend and doing everything I can to prepare for them.”

McCaffrey did not practice Wednesday as that is his normal rest day.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL