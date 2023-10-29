DENVER (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was added to the Kansas City Chiefs’ injury report Sunday with flu-like symptoms, but the team said he’ll still start against the Denver Broncos.

Patrick Mahomes is 12-0 against the Broncos, whom the Chiefs have defeated 16 consecutive times going back to 2015.

Mahomes took the field two hours before kickoff and warmed up his throwing arm. Dressed in a hoodie, Mahomes did some light drop-backs as did his backup, Blaine Gabbert.

The temperature in Denver on Sunday was in the mid-20s after an overnight storm dumped up to 10 inches of snow on the city.

Mahomes’ wife Brittany recently posted on social media that the couple’s two children had been ill with a stomach bug and that she had contracted the illness as well.

Brittany Mahomes said the illness first affected their son, Bronze, then their daughter, Sterling Skye, before she got sick.

The Chiefs (6-1) and Broncos (2-5) just played at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 12, when Mahomes completed 30 of 40 passes for 306 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Kansas City’ 19-8 victory.

