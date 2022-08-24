Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcaster Len Dawson:

“With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers. He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.” — Dawson family statement.

“My family and I are heartbroken. Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs. Len embraced and came to embody Kansas City and the people that call it home. You would be hard-pressed to find a player who had a bigger impact in shaping the organization as we know it today than Len Dawson did. I admired Len my entire life — first as a Hall of Fame player on the field, and later as he transitioned into a successful broadcasting career. Throughout his remarkable career, Len made it a priority to give back to the community that he loved. The franchise has lost a true legend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Linda and his family.” — Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.

“RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family.” — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Len grew up only a few miles from where the Pro Football Hall of Fame later was built, and fans in the area have always taken a special pride in seeing one of the greats from this region enshrined in Canton. Fans connected with Len’s story of perseverance, appreciating how he gave the game one more try after five nondescript seasons when many others would have quit. The American Football League, and Hall of Fame coach Hank Stram, gave Len a true opportunity, and he made the most of it, building the Chiefs into a Super Bowl contender, and eventually a world champion. Our thoughts and prayers extend to his wife, Linda, and to all of Len’s family and friends in Kansas City and in Alliance, Ohio. The flag at the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be flown at half-staff in his honor.” — Hall of Fame president Jim Porter.

“Len Dawson is an American legend, a Super Bowl champion, a world class broadcaster, and will forever be among the most important and beloved figures in our city’s history. The Royals send sympathy and support to the Chiefs and the Dawson family.” — Statement from the Kansas City Royals, whose stadium sits adjacent to Arrowhead Stadium.

“Rest in peace, Len Dawson. One of Kansas City’s greatest on the field, in broadcasting and in our community. My thoughts are with his wife, Linda, his family, and the many friends he made over a tremendous lifetime.” — Kansas City, Missouri mayor Quinton Lucas.

“My thoughts & prayers go out to the family and loved ones of legendary QB Len Dawson. Everyone that has ever been a part of Chiefs Kingdom knows his impact on the field and in the community. I’m thankful for the great memories I had with him during my time in KC. He’ll be missed.” — Former Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel.

“We lost a true legend and wonderful human being Chiefs nation with the passing of Len Dawson. HOF QB, broadcaster and all-around great guy. RIP brother!” — Former NFL quarterback and TV analyst Rich Gannon.

“So sad to hear of the passing of Len Dawson. Lenny was a fantastic QB! Also had a tremendous career as a broadcaster. Was a class act. Rest In Peace my friend.” — Former NFL quarterback and broadcaster Ron Jaworski.

“Kansas City lost a legend in Len Dawson. Whether it was on the football field, in broadcasting or in our communities, his impact on our city will be remembered forever. My prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.” — U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver.

“RIP Len Dawson. An amazing person who also was a HOF quarterback and a HOF broadcaster. Love and prayers to his family and friends.” — Former Chiefs quarterback and CBS analyst Trent Green.

