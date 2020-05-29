AP Top 25 Podcast: Looking for 2020’s Burrow or Baylor

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass against Clemson during the second half of the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans. No. 1 overall pick Burrow and the rest of the rookie class will begin preparing for their first seasons in the NFL at home instead of at minicamps and team facilities this month. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Baylor and Minnesota went from unranked to conference title contenders in 2019.

Joe Burrow went from middle-of-the-pack quarterback to Heisman Trophy winner. In 2020, what teams and players have a chance to be the next Baylor or Burrow?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast,USA Today’s Paul Myerberg joins AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about potentially surprising players and Heisman Trophy candidates not name Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields.

In the Big Ten, could Northwestern bounce back in the West with a new transfer quarterback? Could Pittsburgh be in position to contend in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s wide-open Coastal Division?

Also, there are lots of encouraging signs college football will start on time, but the coronavirus is likely to make this a most unusual season.

