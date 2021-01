ARKADELPHIA, Ar. — Arkadelphia lost one of its beloved coaches this month.

Jasper Benton, who coached junior high football, basketball, and track in his 28 years for the Beavers, passed away on January 8th due to a stroke. Benton also taught classes and drove school busses during his nearly three decades at Arkadelphia.

Nick Walters visits with Coach Benton’s players and coworkers to hear about his legacy at the school and in the community.