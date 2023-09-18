LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Touchdown Club had another big-name speaker on Monday. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek took the stage in downtown Little Rock and touched on several topics regarding the Razorbacks.

Since taking over as the Hogs’ AD in December 2017, Yurachek has helped Arkansas win 31 SEC conference championships in 11 of the school’s 19 sports. 31 in that 5-year period is the most for any other SEC program.

“It is truly an honor and a privilege for me to serve in this role because of the people across this state and how they support our entire Razorback athletic program,” Yurachek said. “It is special to sit in the chair that I sit whether you’re coming off a win or a loss because of the people that support our program.”

Yurachek visits the state’s capital on the heels of the Razorback football team’s 38-31 home loss to BYU, moving Arkansas’ record to 2-1. While the 6th-year AD is proud of how the team competed on Saturday, the schedule won’t get any easier.

“We got a tough road ahead of us starting in Death Valley against a very good LSU team,” Yurachek said. “Then we go on the road in a neutral site game against Texas A&M in Dallas. Then we go to Ole Miss and then we go to Alabama.”

“No, the athletic director did not create that schedule for our football program,” Yurachek said jokingly.

Despite Arkansas’ shaky performance against Kent State and sloppy loss to BYU in recent weeks, Yurachek is confident that head coach Sam Pittman and his players will rebound.

“We will bounce back,” Yurachek said. “I think you’ll see us play really well Saturday at LSU. That’s going to be a really tough task for us that night playing under the lights.”

“But do you know what happened last time we went down there? We left with The Boot.”