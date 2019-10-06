Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Arkansas Hospice provides “Art for the Heart” for children’s grief support
Top Stories
Family say body found near Interstate 40 is missing Greenbrier woman
Flash flooding hits Northwest Arkansas
Several injured after utility explosions during Oktoberfest in California
Shooting in Kansas City bar killed four, injured others
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Connor Vanover provides spacing for Razorbacks
Top Stories
Rodgers, Packers rule at home of Cowboys again in 34-24 win
Top Stories
Morton, Rays try to prevent the Astros from sweeping ALDS
High School Football Week 5 with Scooter Register
Duvall, Braves rally in 9th to beat Cards 3-1, lead NLDS 2-1
Arkansas Basketball Red-White Game
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing woman found deceased near Interstate 40
Arkansas Basketball Red-White Game
Sports
Posted:
Oct 6, 2019 / 06:43 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 6, 2019 / 06:43 PM CDT
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorbacks go throwback for their Red-White game.
Special Reports
Arkansas Crime Watch
Terrell Talk
Keep On Amazing
The CW Arkansas
Arkansas Professionals
More Don't Miss