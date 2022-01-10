Arkansas Extends Offer to Safety Transfer From Memphis

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended an offer to University of Memphis transfer Jason Watkins-Perkins.

Watkins-Perkins, 6-4, 200, entered the transfer portal on Saturday. Coming out of Nashville (Tenn.) East he had a Top 9 of Arkansas, Memphis, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Louisville, Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina and UCF.

When he entered the portal on Saturday, Watkins-Perkins tweeted out he was leaving the Tigers.

“I thank God for blessing me and allowing me to have so many people that love and keep me encouraged,” Watkins-Perkins said. “I will always treasure the experiences and friendships I have earned over the years. Being a part of the Tiger Nation will always hold a spot in my heart. Through prayer, counseling and consultation with my parents and loved ones, coaches, advisers and so many special people that have stood by my side … I feel that it’s best for me to enter the transfer portal. Be blessed in 2022.”

Watkins-Perkins redshirted in 2019 and then had no stats in his other two seasons with the Tigers. He was a quarterback and wide receiver in high school and then moved to safety at Memphis.