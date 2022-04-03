LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The state of Arkansas and the Razorbacks were well represented this week in the Windy City. Razorbacks signee Nick Smith and Oregon signee Kel’el Ware, teammates and state champs at North Little Rock last season, started in the McDonald’s All-American game. Both reportedly turned heads of NBA scouts in attendance at practices, the scrimmages, dunk contest, and nationally televised game.

In this Sunday’s edition of Final Score, Nick Walters visits the North Little Rock gym to hear from Smith, Ware, and Charging Wildcats head coach Johnny Rice, who was in Chicago for the event. Learn how the Arkansas prep stars fared under the spotlight, and what No. 6 overall prospect Smith makes of future Hogs joining him on the Hill.

Razorback fever hit on Monday night when fellow All-American Anthony Black, a 5-star recruit considered the most touted undecided 2022 prospect at the time, committed to Arkansas. Already the 2nd-ranked signing class in the nation, Black’s pledge solidifies Arkansas as a potential contender next season. After helping recruit Black, Smith tells us “the sky is the limit” for Eric Musselman’s Hogs off the heels of back-to-back Elite Eight run.