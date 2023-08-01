LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Team USA will see another match in the World Cup and several dedicated fans in Arkansas stayed up to watch it happen.

A group of fans in central Arkansas either stayed up or woke up early to watch USA play Portugal at 2 a.m. CT.

Though the game ended in a scoreless draw, several fans like Katie Helms said they’re excited the U.S. will be advancing to the next round.

“I’m glad we defended and we’re able to get through, so we play again,” Helms said. “That’s always fun.”

The draw puts the U.S. Women’s team in second place for their group. The next game will be Sunday at 4 a.m. CT.