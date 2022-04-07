NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Accomplished former Razorbacks and Arkansas sports greats are being honored this week as they’re inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame’s 64th annual class. Hear from the inductees as Nick Walters catches up with them during Thursday’s reception at the ASHOF facility.

Former Hogs being recognized for football accomplishments include quarterback Matt Jones, fullback Barry Foster, quarterback Brad Taylor, along with linebacker and long-time coach Tommy Brasher. Razorbacks basketball national champion guard Corey Beck is being inducted along with Arkansas track product, former Olympian sprinter Tyson Gay.

Other inductees include high school football coaching great Tommy Tice, swimming coach Paul Blair and woman baseball player Delores “Dolly” Blumfield White.

Find more info on this year’s inductees on the ASHOF website here.